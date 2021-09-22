Watch
Beautiful Fall Weather Today

Warmer Temps by the Weekend
Posted at 7:33 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 08:33:54-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Its here everyone! Astronomical fall starts today at 2:21 PM as the fall equinox begins.

A beautiful fall afternoon is expected today with cooler and drier air over the area. Daytime highs in the 70s. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s in most locations.

A gradual warming trend will begin tomorrow through the weekend with temperatures returning to the 80s and 90s by Sunday.

Above normal temperatures likely to remain as we finish the month of September into early October.

