Another Warm and Breezy Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Our warming trend continues today with afternoon highs in the mid to lower 60s, along with lots of sunshine.

Quiet evening with warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A dry cold front will move through Thursday dropping our highs into the mid to upper 50s, which is still above seasonal averages this time of the year!

Highs return to the mid and upper 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong front will move through by Saturday cooling us down to the mid 40s with possibly some showers.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 50s on Sunday and then we should be in the 60s on Valentine's Day.

