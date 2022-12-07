A soaker on the way for tonight

TULSA, Okla — Another storm system approaches from the southwest today with a few showers possible this morning south of I-40. Grab an umbrella as shower chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. Expect widespread heavier rain tonight into Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible too. A solid 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44 with lesser amounts farther northwest and south of I-40.

Rain moves out by Thursday afternoon, and if we're lucky, we may see a few breaks in the clouds. We'll have a better chance of finally seeing some sun on Friday.

Another quick moving system will bring rain to us rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning. That system should clear by Saturday afternoon with some sun. Good news, Sunday also looks to be a pleasant day.

Clouds and storms chances look to return early next week as the next storm system moves in for the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. there are still some questions on the timing of this system so stay tuned.

