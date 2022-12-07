Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A soaker on the way for tonight

Showers possible by afternoon with widespread heavier rain arriving tonight
Posted at 4:19 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 05:19:00-05

TULSA, Okla — Another storm system approaches from the southwest today with a few showers possible this morning south of I-40. Grab an umbrella as shower chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. Expect widespread heavier rain tonight into Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible too. A solid 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44 with lesser amounts farther northwest and south of I-40.

Rain moves out by Thursday afternoon, and if we're lucky, we may see a few breaks in the clouds. We'll have a better chance of finally seeing some sun on Friday.

Another quick moving system will bring rain to us rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning. That system should clear by Saturday afternoon with some sun. Good news, Sunday also looks to be a pleasant day.

Clouds and storms chances look to return early next week as the next storm system moves in for the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. there are still some questions on the timing of this system so stay tuned.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018