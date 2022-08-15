A Sizzling Start To The Week

TULSA, Okla — Triple digit heat has returned to Green Country. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as temps will climb to near 100° and heat index values near 105°. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with a highs in the 102° to 105° range and heat index values a few degrees hotter.

The heat will not last forever though! By tomorrow afternoon and cold front will already be moving into north portions of Green Country. A few strong storms with a damaging wind threat may develop along the front. Highest chances north will be north of HWY 412.

As the front pushes south, the chance for storms will push south too, likely clearing the area by Wednesday afternoon. With more clouds and a north breeze, temps will be significantly cooler...highs in the low/mid 80s! A taste of early Autumn!

High temps will rebound closer to seasonal averages (low/mid 90s) Friday and into the weekend with a return chance of storms by the end of the weekend as well.

