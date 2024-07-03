Film festival will celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday this fall

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta will host a film festival this fall to celebrate the former president’s 100th birthday.

The JC100 Film Festival will take place on Sept. 8, ahead of Carter’s birthday on Oct. 1.

The Plaza Theatre and Atlanta Film Society are sponsoring the event.

The film festival will kick off with showings throughout the day in the museum theaters, followed by showings held outdoors in the evening at the Entry Garden. Films are still to be announced.

The film festival will also feature food trucks, trivia, crafts and more.

“The movies have touched all our lives — mine as a farm boy. It gave me a vision of the outside world. I’m sure the first time I saw the White House was in the back seat of a movie theater,” Carter said on Nov. 17, 1977, during the reception for the American Film Institute 10th Anniversary Gala at the White House.

The former president has been in hospice care for about a year and a half. Carter was last seen in public in November at his wife Rosalynn's funeral.

Click here for more information on the JC100 Film Festival.

