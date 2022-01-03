Watch
Sports

Actions

The Rant! January 2nd

items.[0].videoTitle
The Rant January 2
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 21:31:42-05

TULSA, Okla — It’s time to rant!

Mike Gundy calls OSU’s Fiesta Bowl win the biggest in program history, and OU finishes the season on a high note with a dominant win in the Alamo Bowl.

Cayden and Chris break down the final games of the season and what they mean for both programs as OSU and OU shine in their bowl games.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7