This Power Scrubber Makes Cleaning The Grimiest Grout And Crevices Easy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cleaning is one thing. Deep cleaning, where you really get into every nook and cranny, is another beast. When you think about what it takes to really “get in there,” using all the elbow grease you can muster to banish dirt, grime and caked-on who-knows-what, any tool promising to get the job done twice as fast has our attention. One that’s made to tackle tight corners, crevices and grout lines with ease? Tell us more.

When you’re on a never-ended quest to find cleaning tools that take the struggle out of this necessary chore, the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber sounds like a magic wand, or at least second best to hiring a house cleaner.

Now you can save time and energy with the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, which looks and functions like an electric toothbrush. Only it’s for your house, not your teeth!

The oscillating head turns 60 times per second while the ergonomic, rubberized handle makes keeping your grip a breeze. This device helps you get to hard-to-reach grout that’s been splattered with grease behind your stove. It can also help clear gunk in your showerheads or the caulk lines around sinks.

Activate one of its two cleaning modes, pulse or continuous, and watch as the dirt breaks down before your eyes. It’s available for $17.38 on Amazon and comes with batteries. Three additional brush attachments are also available to purchase separately, including a multi-purpose brush, grout brush and large multi-purpose brush.

We’re not alone in our excitement! With more than 15,000 global ratings, the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber’s average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars says it all. Reviewers found it easy to use, sturdy, durable, versatile and great for deep cleaning. They also found it easy to clean the device.

User Nat loves this scrubber so much that she says it’s made her addicted to cleaning, while Nadine calls the scrubber the “workhorse of her cleaning kit” and YonnaBoo said she used to hate cleaning her shower so much that she hired someone else to do it for her, but now she doesn’t need them.

“My shower looks brand new. I rushed through cleaning because I had plans. But literally in 10 minutes….the struggle areas in my tile looked brand new again,” she said.

The only downside we’re seeing with this device is that the batteries can wear out quickly.

What better way to clean dingy grout than by barely lifting a finger?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.