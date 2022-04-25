This Popular Maxi Dress From Amazon Will Become Your Favorite Summer Dress

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While it’s fun to get glammed up once in a while, the best outfits are ones that are cute yet comfortable, like this Women’s Summer Maxi Dress that Amazon reviewers say feels like pajamas.

Made of 97% polyester and 3% spandex, the dress is loose-fitting, comfy, stretchy and soft, but still dressy enough to wear to a summer party, beach gathering, picnic or other outing. It features a V-neck and is short-sleeve with a side split. It also includes pockets, which is always a win!

You can choose to dress it up or down by wearing sandals to make it more casual or heels and jewelry if you’re wearing it to a more formal event. Because it is loose-fitting, it should keep you cool in the summer, but you can also add leggings or tights to stay warm while wearing it during cooler months.

Priced between $24-$32 depending on the size and color you choose, the dress comes in sizes XS to XXL, and you can pick from 50 different colors and styles. Options include solid colors like black, green and blue, or patterns like floral, leopard print, stripes and tie-dye.

With more than 17,000 reviews so far, the dress has a total rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Amazon customers say the dress is true to size, comfy and works as an outfit for going out or as a nightgown.

One reviewer who gave the dress a full 5 stars says she has the dress in four colors and loves that while it hangs loose, it doesn’t look “frumpy.” Another reviewer wrote that they hate wearing dresses, but this one flatters them.

“I am incredibly happy with this simple dress and it hides the areas I needed to most to make me comfortable with myself,” they wrote.

There are a handful of customers who didn’t care for the dress, with a few saying it looks too much like pajamas, that it didn’t flatter their body types and some of the colors are see-through, so you’ll need the appropriate undergarments.

If this dress doesn’t look like it would fit you well, or you just want something a bit different, there are dozens of similar maxi dresses on Amazon.

This Women’s Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress is priced at $26-$36 and comes in 45 colors and prints. While quite similar to the previous dress, this one is made with 95% rayon and 5% spandex, which makes it stretchy, soft and comfy.

This Women’s Summer Casual Loose Long Dress is a bit different, however, as it has a cold-shoulder sleeve instead of being short-sleeve.

Priced at $29-$40, you can choose from 38 different colors and patterns, like polka dots, flowers and snake print.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.