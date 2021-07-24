Watch
USA knocks off France in opening game of 3x3 basketball pool play

Stephanie Dolson draws a foul against France in the United States' opening match of 3x3 basketball pool play.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 08:52:50-04

In its first ever Olympic 3x3 basketball game, the United States got off to a winning start.

The Americans put in a comfortable performance against France in their opening game of the pool round, winning 17-10 and limiting their opponents to just 23 percent shooting. Stephanie Dolson's 7 points and 6 rebounds led the way for the United States, and Kelsey Plum's sharpshooting from deep helped the Americans over the line.

France simply couldn't get it going from anywhere on the floor — they shot 8-for-35 from the floor, including 2-for-17 from deep, and no player finished with more than three points.

With the sport making its official Olympic debut this year, the win marks the nation's first in Olympic 3x3 basketball.

The United States next takes the floor against Mongolia later today with a doubleheader against Romania and ROC tomorrow.

