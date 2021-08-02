Track & Field Day 5: Warholm bests Benjamin, own world record for gold

Day 5 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Tuesday in Japan, or Monday night into Tuesday morning stateside.

There are finals in the men's 400m hurdles, women's 200m, women's 800m, women's hammer, men's pole vault and women's long jump.

Other notable events include: the men's 200m semifinals and first round; first rounds in the men's 110m hurdles, women's 400m and men's 1500m; and more.

Men's Triple Jump

Qualifying (8:00pET)

Two-time world silver medalist Pedro Pichardo of Portugal posted a massive second attempt of 17.71m to lead all qualifiers by nearly two feet.

Meanwhile, 2019 world bronze medalist and world indoor record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso struggled early and nearly missed the final, claiming the last spot.

American Will Claye, silver medalist at the last two Olympics and world championships, was eighth overall with 16.91m to advance. Teammate Donald Scott was sixth with 17.01m.

Absent from the field was two-time defending Olympic and three-time reigning world champion Christian Taylor of the U.S., who ruptured his Achilles earlier in the year.

Men's 1500m

1st Round (8:05pET)

Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen both made it through safely to the semifinals in 3:36.01 and 3:36.49, respectively.

In Cheruiyot's heat one, the fastest of all three sections, American Cole Hocker took fourth, advancing, while 2018 world indoor champion Samuel Tefera missed the cut in ninth.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang and defending Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz led heat two. Poland's Marcin Lewandowski, who tripped and fell, was later advanced by a judge's ruling.

Women's Javelin

Qualifying (8:20pET)

World leader Maria Andrejczyk of Poland and American Maggie Malone were the only two to meet or exceed the auto-qualify mark of 63.00m, throwing 65.24m and 63.07m, respectively.

The next closest qualifier was reigning world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who was third among the full field with 62.59m.

China's Lyu Huihui took seventh overall with 61.99m, while Christin Hussong of Germany just made it through, grabbing the 11th of 12 spots with 61.68m.

Defending Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia recorded no marks, and gold medalist from the two Games before her, Czech Barbora Spotakova, missed the cut with 60.52m.

Women's 400m

1st Round (8:45pET)

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix of the U.S., who was beat at the line in the final of the Rio 400m in 2016, won heat three in 50.84, the fourth-best overall among semifinal qualifiers.

Fresh off winning Tokyo Olympic silver on her nation's mixed 4x400m relay team, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic clocked 50.06 to win heat six for the round's fastest time.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo took heat one in 50.50 for the No. 2 time. The defending Olympic champion said she'd only compete in the 200m due to close scheduling, but evidently not.

And Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica, sixth at the 2016 Rio Games and last two world championships, commanded heat five in 50.89 for a top-five qualifying time.

Women's Long Jump

Final (9:50pET)

Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany secured the gold with a dramatic, final-attempt jump of 7.00m.

American Brittney Reese, the 2012 Olympic champion, finished second with 6.97m. She broke a tie with Nigeria's Ese Brume on a fifth-attempt leap of 6.95m to repeat her silver from Rio.

Reese's teammate, NCAA champion Tara Davis, was sixth in her Olympic debut with 6.84m.

Eight women jumped 6.80m or farther in the competition, the first time that's ever happened.

Men's 200m

1st Round (10:05pET)

American Kenny Bednarek posted the top time of the first round out of heat six in 20.01. Yancarlos Martinez of the Dominican Republic was next, behind Bednarek, in 20.17.

Bednarek's teammate Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion, clocked 20.18 to win heat seven. That time was the third-fastest overall.

Canada's Andre De Grasse, American Erriyon Knighton and Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh all advanced to the semifinals as well.

Semifinals (7:50aET)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Final (11:20pET)

One of the greatest races of all time – if not the greatest. Karsten Warholm of Norway nearly shaved a full second off his world record from early July, clocking an extraordinary 45.94 for gold.

American Rai Benjamin won silver, also beating the past all-time mark in 46.17, breaking Kevin Young's 46.78 American record, the previous world record Warholm took down.

Brazilian Alison Dos Santos earned bronze in 46.72, which weeks ago would've taken down Young's record, set 29 years ago at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Men's 110m Hurdles

1st Round (6:10aET)

Men's Shot Put

Qualifying (6:15aET)

Men's Pole Vault

Final (6:20aET)

Men's 5000m

1st Round (7:00aET)

Women's Hammer

Final (7:35aET)

Women's 800m

Final (8:25aET)

Women's 200m

Final (8:50aET)

