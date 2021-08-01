Track & Field Day 4: Camacho-Quinn wins 100mH

Day 4 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Monday in Japan, or Sunday night into Monday morning stateside.

There are finals in the women's 100m hurdles, women's discus, women's 5000m, men's long jump and men's steeplechase.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 400m and women's 200m; first rounds in the women's 1500m and women's 200m; and qualifying in men's hammer and women's pole vault.

Men's Hammer

Qualifying (8:00pET)

Four-time reigning world champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland, who's yet to earn an Olympic medal, advanced to his very first Games final with a 76.46m toss on his third attempt.

Fajdek threw 74.28m on his opener, short of the 77.50m auto-qualifying mark, then fouled on his next attempt. His third was still shy but ultimately sent him through as the ninth best.

His compatriot Wojciech Nowicki had the top overall throw in 79.78m. In Rio he took bronze, a medal he also won at the last three world championships behind Fajdek from 2015-2019.

Behind him in the second-best qualifying spot was U.S. champion Rudy Winkler with 78.81m. He who broke the American record at U.S. Olympic Trials in June, heaving 82.71m.

Women's 1500m

1st Round (8:35pET)

Reigning world champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands continued her historic quest to triple with her second event's prelim following the 5K, winning her heat in a uniquely extreme way.

Headed into the first turn of the bell lap the mile world record-holder met the end of a chain-reaction jostle, tripping over another runner and falling to the track. About 35 meters back, she got up and dropped the hammer, striding to reel the field back in by the homestretch and claim the lead right before finishing 4:05.17. She split 43.7 on the final 300m.

There's no rest for Hassan who's competing in her first of three finals around 12 hours later in the 5000m, an event in which she took bronze at the 2017 World Championships.

Defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, runner-up to Hassan at the most recent world championships, won her heat in 4:01.40, the fastest of the prelims round.

All three Americans — Heather MacLean (4:02.40, fifth overall), Cory McGee (4:05.15, 16th) and Elle Purrier St. Pierre (4:05.34, 19th) — made it through to the semifinals.

Men's Long Jump

Final (9:20pET)

World leader Miltiadis Tentoglou won gold on his final attempt, leaping 8.41m (24 ft, 3.75 in) to match 2019 world bronze medalist Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, then assumed the lead on a countback tiebreaker based on his second-best jump of 8.15m.

Echevarria, who had a season-best 8.50m (27 ft, 10.75 in) to top the qualifying round, still had another attempt remaining but was clearly battling an injury. He struggled to the board and dropped to his knees before takeoff, visibly in pain and frustration.

Tentoglou won gold in his best global event finish, previously 10th place at the 2019 World Championships. Echevarria earned silver, and his teammate Maykel Masso, who entered as the lowest ranked athlete in the field, took home bronze with 8.21m.

American JuVaughn Harrison finished in fifth place. He took seventh in the high jump on Sunday night. It's only the fourth time in Olympic history the U.S. hasn't produced a medalist.

Women's 200m

1st Round (9:30pET)

RECAP | RESULTS | REPLAY

Semifinals (6:25aET)

Women's 100m Hurdles

1st Round (9:30pET)

Women's Pole Vault

Qualifying (6:20aET)

Women's Discus

Final (7:00aET)

Men's 400m

Semifinals (7:05aET)

Women's 400m Hurdles

Semifinals (7:35aET)

Men's Steeplechase

Final (8:15aET)

Women's 5000m

Final (8:40aET)

