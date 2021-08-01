Track & Field Day 4: Harrison, Camacho-Quinn battle for 100mH gold

Day 4 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Monday in Japan, or Sunday night into Monday morning stateside.

There are finals in the women's 100m hurdles, women's discus, women's 5000m, men's long jump and men's steeplechase.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 400m and women's 200m; first rounds in the women's 1500m and women's 200m; and qualifying in men's hammer and women's pole vault.

Men's Hammer

Qualifying (8:00pET)

Poland's Pawel Fajdek is the four-time reigning world champion; however, he's yet to earn an Olympic medal — in Rio, he didn't make it out of the qualifying round.

His compatriot Wojciech Nowicki did make the Rio podium, finishing with bronze, a medal he also won at the last three world championships behind Fajdek from 2015-2019.

Rudy Winkler broke the American record at U.S. Olympic Trials with an 82.71m (271' 4") heave.

Women's 1500m

1st Round (8:35pET)

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands continues her quest to triple with her second event's prelim following the 5K. She's the world record-holder at the one mile.

Defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, the 2017 world champion, was runner-up to Hassan at the most recent world championships in Doha.

The American contingent, missing its national record-holder Shelby Houlihan due to an anti-doping sanction, boasts U.S. indoor mile and two-mile record-holder Elle Purrier St. Pierre.

Heat 2: Hassan, USA's Purrier St. Pierre

Heat 3: Kipyegon

Men's Long Jump

Final (9:20pET)

Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships, was the top qualifier to advance to the final, opening up with a season-best 8.50m.

World leader Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece was the second-best overall qualifier with 8.22m. He was 10th in Doha.

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle initially appeared to have been injured, but came back for a final jump and qualified with 8.14m.

American JuVaughn Harrison, attempting the high-long jump double, jumped 8.10m to finish fifth overall in qualifying and advance.

Women's 200m

1st Round (9:30pET)

Defending Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas seeks gold in the 200m, an event in which she earned bronze at 2017 worlds. She petitioned for a change to the Tokyo schedule to better accommodate a 200-400 double attempt but was unsuccessful, so her focus turned to the shorter sprint.

American Gabby Thomas has the world-lead, set at June's U.S. Olympic Trials — the time, 21.61, catapulted her to No. 2 all-time behind world record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner, the third-fastest 200m ever run.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, the defending Olympic champion and 2015 world silver medalist, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist, attempt to add another medal from the Tokyo Games after winning gold and silver in the 100m.

Heat 1: Miller-Uibo

Heat 2: Fraser-Pryce

Heat 4: USA's Thomas

Heat 6: Thompson-Herah

Women's 100m Hurdles

1st Round (9:30pET)

World leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won her 100m hurdles semifinal in 12.26, taking down Australian Sally Pearson's 12.35 Olympic record from the 2012 London Games. That made her the joint-fourth fastest all-time in the event.

The woman atop that list, world record-holder Keni Harrison of the U.S., advanced to the final with a 12.51 second-place finish in section two.

Camacho-Quinn also had the top time of the first round, winning prelim five in 12.41. Harrison won the second heat in 12.74.

Harrison's all-time mark, set shortly after missing USA's Rio Olympic team in 2016, is 12.20.

This will be updated to include the later session.