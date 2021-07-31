Track & Field Day 3: Bromell seeks to cap comeback with 100m gold

Day 3 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Sunday in Japan, or Saturday night into Sunday morning stateside.

There are finals in the men's 100m, women's shot put, women's triple jump and men's high jump.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 100m hurdles, men's 800m and men's 400m hurdles; first rounds in the women's steeplechase and men's 400m; and qualifying in women's long jump and women's hammer.

Women's Hammer

Qualifying (8:10pET)

Reigning world champion and American record-holder DeAnna Price, who bested 80 meters in June at U.S. Olympic Trials, is looking to become the first U.S. woman to ever win an Olympic hammer medal. Her 2019 world title was the first global gold won by an American woman in the event.

Other than teammate Brooke Andersen, the No. 2 thrower this year, Price has one opponent perhaps standing in the way of her path to gold: two-time defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland, owner of the event's world record and 15 of the top 16 times in history.

Women's Steeplechase

1st Round (8:40pET)

World record-holder and reigning world champion Beatrice Chepkoech, fourth at the 2016 Rio Games, seeks Kenya's first Olympic gold in the event.

American Emma Coburn, the 2017 world champion, looks to improve upon her bronze medal in Rio. She took silver behind Chepkoech at the 2019 World Championships.

Her teammate, American record-holder Courtney Frerichs, was runner-up to Coburn at the 2017 worlds. She set the top U.S. all-time mark in 2018 at the Monaco Herculis meet.

With respective 9:00.85 and 9:02.35 personal bests, Coburn and Frerichs are both looking to become the first U.S. woman to go sub-9 in the event.

Olympic champion from 2016 Ruth Jebet is currently serving a suspension after testing positive for EPO and is not competing.

Women's Long Jump

Qualifying (8:50pET)

Brittany Reese, the 2012 London Olympic gold medalist, and reigning NCAA champion Tara Davis look to continue a two-Games American title streak.

Reese is the joint-ninth best jumper of all time at 7.31m; No. 2 on that list is U.S. record-holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee, whose 36-year-old collegiate record was broken by Davis in March.

German Malaika Mihambo is the reigning world champion. Her title-winning jump in Doha remains the farthest in the event since 2016.

Women's Shot Put

Final (9:35pET)

Two-time reigning world champion Gong Lijiao has two Olympic medals to her name, despite having never made the podium. Her fifth- and fourth-place finishes in Beijing and Rio were retroactively upgraded to bronze and silver, respectively, after several doping-related disqualifications.

New Zealander Valerie Adams, competing in her fifth Games, looks to attain a record fourth medal to make her the most decorated Olympic women's shot putter in history.

American Raven Saunders will attempt to keep the U.S. on the podium after Michelle Carter's gold in Rio. Carter had a benign tumor surgically removed earlier this year.

Gong was the top qualifier in the first round with 19.46m. Her teammate Song Jiayuan and Saunders were next with 19.23m and 19.22m.

Men's 400m

1st Round (9:45pET)

NCAA champion Randolph Ross enters as the world leader, a time he recorded back in June to win the collegiate title.

His teammate Michael Norman, who let up in the semifinals at 2019 worlds due to an injury, has the fastest time since the Rio Games at 43.45 from April 2019.

Bahamian Steven Gardiner went on to win that world title in Doha and was previously the runner-up at the 2017 World Championships.

Wayde van Niekerk, who shockingly took down Michael Johnson's 17-year-old world record in Rio by 0.15 seconds, is a wild card. Since tearing his ACL and meniscus in 2017 at a celebrity rugby match he hasn't run faster than 44.56. He also changed coaches near the beginning of the year. He's said he wants to break the 43-second barrier.

Men's High Jump

Final (6:10aET)

JuVaughn Harrison, 22, is attempting the high-long double for the first time by an American since Jim Thorpe at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

The LSU grad has the third-best clearance in the world this year at 2.36m (7 ft, 8 ¾ in).

The event's joint world leaders both met a mark within the last month no one had bested since 2018. Ilya Ivanyuk of the ROC, the 2019 world bronze medalist, jumped 2.37m (7 ft, 9 ¼ in) in May, and it was equaled the next month by Belarusian Maksim Nedaekau.

ROC's Mikhail Akimenko, the 2019 world silver medalist, was the top qualifier in the first round with no misses.

Men's 100m

Semifinals (6:15aET)

Canada's Andre de Grasse, the bronze medalist from Rio, was the fastest qualifier out of the first round, winning heat five in 9.91 to nearly match his personal best.

American Fred Kerley, the 2019 world 400m bronze medalist who decided to focus on the shorter sprints for Tokyo, finished behind De Grasse in that fast heat clocking 9.97.

All the back in 12th on the overall qualifiers list is favorite Trayvon Bromell of the U.S., who after finishing fourth in heat two had to sweat it out while waiting to advance on time.

Final (8:50aET)

Women's 100m Hurdles

Semifinals (6:45aET)

World leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico proved her 12.32 from April's still accurate, winning the first round's fifth heat in 12.41, 0.12 better than the next best overall qualifier.

American Keni Harrison, the world record-holder, won the prelim one in 12.74 for the eight fastest time overall. Teammates Gabbi Cunningham and Christina Clemons also advanced.

Women's Triple Jump

Final (7:15aET)

Two-time reigning world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela had the biggest jump of qualifying with 14.77m. She has her eyes set on Inessa Kravets' 1995 world record of 15.50m.

Defending Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia, winner of a medal at the last five world championships, had the third best mark of the first round with 14.37m.

Keturah Orji, the U.S. record-holder, recorded 14.26m in qualifying for the fifth-farthest among the field.

Men's 800m

Semifinals (7:25aET)

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich, the 2019 world bronze medalist and fifth-place finisher in Rio, was the top qualifier of the first round, winning heat one in a blistering 1:43.75.

As a result of the pace, the next three best times overall also came from Rotich's heat: Australia's Peter Bol, Great Britain's Elliot Giles and Morocco's Abdelati El Guesse.

Nijel Amos of Botswana, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist, took heat four in 1:45.04, while American Clayton Murphy, bronze medalist in Rio, came from behind to win heat three.

Men's 400m Hurdles

Semifinals (8:05aET)

World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and American Rai Benjamin, the third-fastest man of all time, both won their respective heats to advance.

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, No. 4 all-time behind Benjamin, posted the fastest overall time among qualifiers in 48.38 to win the prelims' first heat.

With Samba showing he's well in shape, these semifinals could provide further evidence of what's expected to be an epic showdown in the final, perhaps the marquee event of the Games.