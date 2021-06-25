"Mary Poppins" coming to Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. — The curtain is rising at the Freeland Center For the Performing Arts in Bristow with a community theater production of "Mary Poppins."

"This is the first main stage production back at the Freeland Center since it closed last March," said Chapman Shields, who's directing the production.

Shields is working with a cast of 22 people. Six of them are professional performers partnering with local talent to give the audience something special to watch.

"So it's really something unique," he said.

Shields said the pandemic darkened the stages at performing arts centers across the country for far too long.

"We're thrilled to be able to open up what is going to be a great season here and hopefully see more productions like this in the future."

Shields is excited his production and the actors will be center stage under the spotlight.

"It's going to be something truly magical that you won't want to miss," he said.

Shields said the Friday and Saturday performances are about 90% sold, so there are a few tickets remaining. Some tickets are still available online.

