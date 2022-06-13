Yellowstone flooding takes out bridge, washes out roads

Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Officials closed all five entrances and began evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park. Park officials said roads going in and out of the community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park are impassable. Superintendent Cam Sholly says the northern loop of the park could be closed for a substantial amount of time.

Park officials planned to start evacuating visitors from the southern loop of the park on Monday afternoon because more rain is in the forecast.