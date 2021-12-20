Woman in Alaska rescues 50 parakeets from home

A woman in Alaska rescued nearly 50 parakeets after seeing an ad online.

She said she could tell from the craigslist posting that the birds were free-flying.

“that’s what happens when you just let them breed," said Karen McClelland.

She offered to help wrangle them and get the birds out of the house.

"Day one, we used nets, and we caught as many as we could," McClelland said. "I got the mothers and the babies out of there, and then I was going back the next day, but the gal’s adult son had actually caught the rest of them that night, so I just went over and was able to pick up the rest of them.”

Nine of the parakeets were taken in by animal control.

McClelland has been caring for the mothers and chicks while finding homes for the others.