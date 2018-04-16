Woman dead, thrown from vehicle in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. - A woman was thrown from a vehicle on I-10 south of Eloy, Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho, just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers received 911 calls about the incident, and one caller told DPS a woman was thrown from a vehicle.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found a woman in her twenties who had been killed. The body was found on the right shoulder. The victim has not been identified.

According to DPS, the suspect was traveling in a white Volkswagen sedan. No other suspect description has been given.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed near Eloy for about seven hours, but have since reopened.