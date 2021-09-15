US Soccer's offer of identical contract for men and women labeled 'PR Stunt'

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced it would offer identical contract proposals to both the men’s and women’s teams.

However, the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of “bargaining through the media” in “PR stunts.”

“We are committed to bargaining in good faith to achieve equal pay and the safest working conditions possible. The proposal that USSF made recently to us does neither,” the organization said on Twitter.

The U.S. women’s team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, claiming they were entitled to equal pay.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but the team appealed the decision.

ESPN reports that the current labor agreement for the U.S. women’s team expires at the end of 2021.