Three dead in 'active attack' shooting incident in Austin, medics say

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are on scene of an "active attack/shooter" incident where at least three people died in northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding. ATCEMS medics said they have obtained "Deceased On Scene" pronouncements of three adult patients.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, ATCEMS said.

Austin police say the incident happened at an apartment complex.

This story originally compiled by Thalia Brionez on KXXV.com