These 2017 hurricane names are being retired

Four hurricane names have been retired after a devastating 2017 hurricane season.

The World Meteorological Organization's Hurricane Committee determined Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate would be retired from the committee's list of rotating names.

The names have been replaced by Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel. Names are retired if a hurricane is particularly destructive or costly.

Damages from the 2017 hurricane season exceeded $250 billion in the United States alone while several hundred people died throughout the world from hurricanes in 2017, according to WMO.

The 2017 hurricane season featured three category 4 hurricanes making landfall, including Harvey, Irma and Maria. Nate, meanwhile, was responsible for 45 deaths after crossing Central America.