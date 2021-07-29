The 'twisties' appear to be preventing Biles from performing at her peak

TOKYO — Simone Biles’ status for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics is in question.

In addition to citing mental health concerns, Biles appears to be suffering from a case of the “twisties.” Gymnasts use the term when they lose awareness in the air.

Biles said she got "a little bit lost in the air" following a vault in the team competition, which she pulled out of.

Aimee Boorman, who coached Biles for 12 years, said the Olympic star has previously suffered from the “twisties.”

"Every once in a while, she would form this block and it usually had nothing to do with the gymnastics itself, it had to do with other things going on in her, in her universe," Boorman told NBC’s TODAY.

Former Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin said every gymnast gets the “twisties,” which increases the risk of the skill being performed.

“The level of difficulty that she competes at is so high and if you are not 100% sure of yourself and where you are in the air, it can be very dangerous,” Liukin said.

Whether Biles competes again in Tokyo remains to be seen. She qualified for the event finals on every apparatus.