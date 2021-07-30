Swarm of bees kill Arizona man, injures several others

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9)—A man was killed, and several others were injured when a swarm of bees attacked, according to the Northwest Fire District in Tucson, Arizona.

Three people, one of whom died, were believed to have been stung hundreds of times, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Three firefighters were stung multiple times while responding to the call, the Northwest Fire District reported.

One firefighter suffered at least 60 stings and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The fire department said he was released, and the other firefighters did not need medical attention.

The fire department said a hive, about 100 pounds, was found in a nearby tree.

Bee handlers Killed most of the bees and have removed the hive, the Marana Police Department said.

This story was originally reported by Sam Radwany on KGUN9.com

