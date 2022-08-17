Watch Now
Spacewalk halted due to problems with cosmonaut's spacesuit

AP
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos' cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Roscosmos' cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev make a spacewalk at the space station to continue installation work of the European Space Agency's robot arm on the new Russian lab. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 16:01:02-04

A spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday.

According to NASA, Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev were instructed to end the spacewalk due to battery power issues with Artemyev's spacesuit.

The two Russians had already managed to install cameras on a robotic arm before returning to the space state, NASA reported.

Artemyev reportedly joked with flight controllers once inside the ISS, telling them that he felt "better than when he started the spacewalk."

"The duo was never in any danger during the operations," NASA stated.

Artemyev was wearing a Russian-made Orlan spacesuit.

CNN reports this was his seventh spacewalk.

