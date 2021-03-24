Southwest reportedly resumes normal boarding policy

Southwest is reportedly resuming its normal boarding procedures after dropping its pandemic policy of boarding passengers in smaller groups.

According to USA Today and Travel + Leisure, the airline company began boarding passengers in groups of 30 on March 15.

The company had been boarding passengers in groups of 10 since May after unveiling its Southwest Promise health and safety protocols, USA Today reported.

A company spokesperson told both media outlets that customers are familiar with its standard boarding style and the normal boarding process's expectation as they begin flying again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel is starting to pick back up as travelers take to the skies with more Americans getting vaccinated.

According to the Transportation Security Administration's checkpoint statistics, more than 1 million people have passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports for 12 consecutive days since March 11.