School bus driver shot in head while transporting students

Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 09, 2022
A school bus driver was shot in the head while transporting students in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to KSTP, the bus driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three children under the age of 10 were on the bus at the time of the shooting, the ABC affiliate reported.

The children were not hurt, according to WCCO. The CBS affiliate said officers dropped them off at their homes.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

