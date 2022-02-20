Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. The palace said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

The palace says "she will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines." The queen has received three vaccine shots. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted COVID-19.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. Top U.K. politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quickly issued messages wishing the queen a speedy recovery.

