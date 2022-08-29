Police: 3 people, including alleged shooter, found dead inside Oregon supermarket

BEND, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon say three people, including the suspected shooter, died following a shooting inside a Safeway grocery store over the weekend.

Bend Police said they received reports of someone firing shots just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Safeway at The Forum shopping center on Sunday.

During a news conference, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said that the shooter entered the store and shot someone inside the entrance. That victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The shooter then continued into the store and shot and killed another person, Krantz said.

Krantz said the officers found the alleged shooter dead inside the grocery store. Krantz added that officers found an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun “in close proximity” to the shooter's body.

In a news release, police said officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

The victims nor the suspect's names have been released.

Police said in a tweet on Monday that the Forum Shopping Center remained closed so law enforcement officials could continue their investigation.