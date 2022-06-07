Parents of children who survived Uvalde shooting take legal action

SAN ANTONIO — The parents of four students who survived the school shooting in Uvalde are now suing.

Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry will represent the families.

All four children, who were 9 and 10 years old, suffered gunshot wounds, according to the lawyer’s announcement. They also suffered other injuries.

The law firm said it will do its best to find out how and why this tragedy happened and how it could have been prevented.

Henry’s team of lawyers will look into how the gunman purchased weapons and ammunition, how he was able to get into the school, as well as how law enforcement responded.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have criticized the Uvalde CISD police chief for acting too slowly during the shooting.

It reportedly took authorities more than an hour to confront the shooter, who was killed at the scene.

Henry’s team also plans to investigate potential red flags from the shooter, including anything that may have been posted on social media and messages.

The petition was filed against the gunman’s estate, but it’s possible lawyers will also seek “legal avenues” against other responsible parties as they continue the investigation.