NY Lt Gov Benjamin arrested in federal corruption investigation

FILE — New York's Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a federal corruption investigation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 12, 2022
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Benjamin was arrested Tuesday on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and falsification of records. Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, had joined the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in September, chosen by her to fill her former job a couple of weeks after she stepped into the governorship.

Benjamin was the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. During his state Legislature career, the Democrat emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Prior to being selected as the state’s new lieutenant governor, he unsuccessfully ran for the New York City comptroller in 2021.

