Mother creates literacy library in honor of 5-year-old daughter who died in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a story about turning tragedy into triumph. Jamelle White says it’s through the memory of her daughter, Taylor, that stories about goodness and happiness keep living on for other children.

"We want to be a place where people can come and really get resources and really get help," said White.

White started the nonprofit organization TaylorsWorld in 2016, just one year after her 5-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Memphis along with her aunt and sister.

White says God put it on her heart to help those who need healing because she knew firsthand how important it is to keep pushing through life.

"We wanted to create a safe space where you can come and share that pain, share that talk. We wanted you to be real," White said.

Through her organization, she says it’s a place people can find peace and truth, but it’s much more. It's a place full of stories.

"My daughter loved books and literacy, so I wanted that to be one of our focus programs, so we deal with literacy," said White.

Taylor was a fan of Dr. Seuss books like “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” and “Oh, the Places You'll Go.”

White also wanted to help children in the community by offering a free online library where they can pick out books.

"Right now, we’re having a fundraiser where we’re focusing on building our online literacy library, which will allow kids to be able to go online to actually check out a book and we send the book to you. So, you don't have to go out, we give you that benefit of having it sent to your home," said White.

White says giving children a book gives them the tools to succeed.

She says that's not all. The organization is also starting a mentoring program.

She’s asking for donations to help make sure every child that wishes to sign up has a book.

This story was originally published by Kelsey Gibbs at WTVF.