Many websites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly

Numerous websites were unavailable early Tuesday morning after an apparent widespread at cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

It appears that some service was restored to the websites be about 7 a.m. ET. Fastly said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Down Detector, a website that crowdsources internet outages, also reported an outage at Fastlty.

"Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service,” DownDetector's website read Tuesday morning.

Fastly describes itself as an "edge cloud platform." It's a company that provides service that provides cloud computing services to websites and allows companies to offload their content in order to cut down on storage costs and increase loading speed.