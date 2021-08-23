Foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch dies amid Tennessee floods

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — The foreman for Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Humphreys County is among those killed in Saturday's flooding in Tennessee.

The Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills announced the news in a Facebook post Sunday that Spears died after being swept up in the floodwaters.

"The Ranch will never be the same without him, but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him," the Facebook post said. "Eventually, we'll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives, and our homes. But only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There's just no replacing that."

The country music legend mourned Spears's passing on her official Facebook page, posting a picture of the foreman.

"There are no words at the ranch today…only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne, in this devastating flood," Lynn said. "He's one of us, and the whole Lynn family is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The property was hit hard by floodwater and severely damaged.

According to the Associated Press, at least 22 people have been killed, and dozens more are still missing.

Some areas of Humphreys County recorded 17 inches of rain on Saturday, likely shattering the state's 24-hour rainfall record.

Caroline Sutton at WTVF first reported this story.