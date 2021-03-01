Detroit police shoot man accused of killing 3 in Ohio

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers shot a Cincinnati man outside a motel near downtown Detroit Monday morning. The man is accused of killing his wife and two others in Ohio.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect fled Cincinnati after allegedly killing his wife, two others and injuring two more people. He then came to Detroit and police got information he was at the motel.

According to Craig, instead of risking the safety of other guests, they set up surveillance on the man.

He came out Monday morning, saw officers and pulled out a handgun, according to Craig. Those officers returned fire and hit him several times.

Craig said that it was reported the suspect was looking for police officers, and that he took his time, went to a car, and then opened fire, aiming for an unmarked police vehicle.

According to Craig, they found three weapons near the car where the suspect was hiding, a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No officers were injured, Craig said, adding if they didn't wait it out, it could've been a much worse situation.

