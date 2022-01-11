Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Biden administration may take steps to encourage use of N95 masks, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Seattle Police officer Rosell Ellis, right, wears an N95 mask as he listens to conversation during a routine call Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Seattle. As police and fire departments across the country face personnel shortages due to the spread of the new coronavirus, masks and other protective gear are being used to keep officers and firefighters still on the streets safe and healthy. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
N95 mask
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 14:57:37-05

The Biden administration is considering steps to encourage Americans to wear masks that offer stronger protection against COVID-19, according to reports from Politico and The Washington Post.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance suggests that cloth masks offer adequate protection against the spread of COVID-19 and that N95 or other surgical-grade masks should be reserved for health care professionals.

However, The Post reported Monday that the CDC is considering updating its guidance as cases spike to records levels across the country due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Sources told The Post that the agency is considering recommending that anyone who can "tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day" should do so.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that top health officials in the Biden administration, including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, are advocating that the federal government lead an effort to hand out N95 masks to anyone who would like one.

Politico also reported that outside advocates are pushing administration officials to include an option to directly deliver N95 and KN95 masks to the homes of Americans on a website the White House is already developing so Americans can get free access to at-home COVID-19 tests.

Studies have shown that while cloth masks do help prevent the spread of COVID-19, surgical masks and N95s offer significantly better protection. Experts say that double masking is another way to limit the spread of the virus.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.