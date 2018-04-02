Body of blind woman found on fire in Florida leads to homicide investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies in Manatee County, Florida are conducting a homicide investigation after finding the body of a blind woman on fire in a wooded area.

When officials responded to the call, they found that the victim was already dead.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Veronica Polite of Bradenton.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but as of now the case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers.