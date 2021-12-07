Watch
Bob Dole to lie in state at US Capitol Rotunda Thursday

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Former Sen. Bob Dole pays his last respect to former President George H.W. Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Bob Dole
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:24:32-05

On Monday, congressional leaders announced that former Sen. Bob Dole would lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

"Senator Bob Dole was an extraordinary patriot. From the House to the Senate, a presidential candidate and a statesman, he served our nation with dignity and integrity," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. said.

According to the Associated Press, Dole served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole passed away in his sleep on Sunday. He was 98.

The former GOP presidential candidate announced earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole was a decorated veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1948. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service in World War II.

In 1945, Dole's two vertebrae were crushed, and he was paralyzed in his arms and legs when a shell fragment hit him in northern Italy in 1945.

He spent three years in a hospital recovering and never regained the use of his right hand.

