Astros to bus in 500 residents from Uvalde for Uvalde Strong Day

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros is set to welcome residents from Uvalde on Sunday for Uvalde Strong Day.

The team announced Monday in a press release that 500 residents from Uvalde, Texas, will be brought to Minute Maid Park in 10 busses for “a unique gameday experience."

The release stated that a pregame ceremony and a ceremonial first pitch would also honor Uvalde.

Astros fans will also get the chance to buy Uvalde Strong t-shirts, which the proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts, the team said.

According to the release, the winner of the 50/50 raffle will win $10,000, with the rest going to Uvalde Strong initiatives.

The team said that fans who purchase 50/50 raffles over $100 would receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.

"The Astros are committed to the continued healing of the community of Uvalde through the game of baseball," the team said.

This isn't the first time the Astros had shown support to the community that was devastated when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in May.

The Astros and the Astros foundation visited Uvalde in July to embrace the grief-stricken town, MLB.com reported.