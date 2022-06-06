Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software

Apple Event
Noah Berger/AP
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's World Wide Developer Conference on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Apple Event
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 17:28:54-04

Apple on Monday provided a peek at upcoming tweaks to the software that powers more than 1 billion iPhones and rolled out two laptops that will be the first available with the next generation of a company-designed microprocessor.

As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers instead of the devices that have made it a technology trendsetter. The iPhone's next operating system, due out this fall, will revamp the look of the device's lock screen and make mostly minor improvements to the current software.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7