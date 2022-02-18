American-born Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu captured Olympic gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final on a breezy and cold morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.

She warmed up with a 93.25 on her first pass before going even higher and bigger to post a 95.25 on her second.

The contest was sealed by the time she dropped for her final run and she took a nice relaxed stroll through the halfpipe.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China adds to the gold from big air and silver from slopestyle.

Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe was second and Canadian teammate Rachael Karker took bronze.