Watch
NewsNational

Actions

A page from a Spider-Man comic sells for a record $3.36M at auction

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Spider-Man comic page sells for record at Heritage Auctions Dallas
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:24:35-05

A single page of artwork from a Spider-Man comic book sold at auction for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 from 1984 is the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom. Thursday's record bidding came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

As the Associated Press reported, bidding started at $330,000. Then, incredibly, jumped past $3 million making it an exciting start to the multi-day event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7