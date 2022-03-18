Watch
5 PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs recalled over child-resistant packaging concerns

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:36:55-04

Several PhysiciansCare over-the-counter brand drugs sold on Amazon and FSAstore are being recalled because they failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Acme United recalled five products because the product's packaging is not child-resistant which poses a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents.

The company said about 165,000 drugs that are being recalled were purchased from February 2014 through June 2021.

The products being recalled are listed in the table below:

ProductDrugTablet amount
Extra Strength Non-AspirinAcetaminophen (500 mg)

50 tablets

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets

2 boxes of 100 tablets each

AspirinAspirin (325 mg)

50 tablets

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets

Extra Strength Pain Reliever

Acetaminophen (250 mg)

Aspirin (250 mg)

100 tablets

250 tablets

IbuprofenIbuprofen (200 mg)

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets 

2 boxes of 100 tablets each

Medication Station / Multi-Pack

Acetaminophen (500 mg)

Aspirin (325 mg)

Ibuprofen (200 mg)

4 boxes of 100 tablets each with outer station

4 boxes of 100 tablets each without outer station

To receive a refund, consumers should contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

