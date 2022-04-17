Watch
2 minors dead, 9 hurt in party shooting in Pittsburgh

CNN Newsource
Posted at 8:49 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 09:49:44-04

PITTSBURGH — Authorities say two male minors are dead and at least nine others wounded in an early morning shooting at a Pittsburgh house party.

Pittsburgh police said in a release that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a short-term rental property with more than 200 people inside.

Many were underage.

As many as 50 rounds were fired, including outside the home, police said.

Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital. They were not yet identified.

Police say others were injured attempting to flee, including two people who suffered broken bones and lacerations while jumping out of the building's windows.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

There are as many as eight different crime scenes. Police are still investigating.

