Woman shot, police in standoff outside Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is in a standoff outside a home following a shooting Thursday morning.

Tulsa police say officers responded to the shooting call in a neighborhood east of Apache and Peoria around 8 a.m. Officers say an "altercation" outside of the home led to a woman getting shot in the leg.

Police say she had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Several officers arrived and surrounded the house where a man suspected in the shooting is hiding inside. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

