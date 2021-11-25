Tulsans enjoy hot Thanksgiving meals across the area

TULSA, Okla. — Organizations across Tulsa served the community with a hot Thanksgiving meal Thursday.

With the pandemic keeping people apart this past year, this thanksgiving meal was even more special as many people were able to finally come together to celebrate.

Hundred of Tulsans enjoyed free turkey, mac and cheese, green beans, pie and all the rest of the Thanksgiving staples at Victory Church.

“Victory Church has been doing this for over 19 years. This gives people who have nowhere to go a place to go instead of staying home and being depressed. We say we are here to be your family,” Pastor Maria Clinkscales said.

And this year the feeling of coming together is different.

“It’s much more sentimental because I am seeing faces I haven’t seen in a while come together to serve so it’s a little more special," Patrick Thompson, volunteer at Victory Church, said.

Over at the Salvation Army, the meals they provided gave some in the community an outlet to have a Thanksgiving meal they wouldn’t have otherwise had.

“This meal it kind of give us a sense of normalcy so it’s definitely a blessing,” Zachary Langdon said.

As apart of this holiday everyone is reflecting on what they are thankful for.

“I am thankful for the ability to have somewhere stable for my family to stay together,” Langdon said.

“I am so thankful for my family,” Pastor Clinkscales said.

Both Victory Church and the Salvation Army say they are grateful to have been able to provide this meal for the community.

