Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Zoo welcomes newborn African penguin

African Penguins
Keith Srakocic/AP
Two juvenile African Penguins splash and swim in the penguin habitat at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The birds that hatched at the aviary in December of 2017, were just introduced to the water and exhibit under observation to assure they acclimate well to the surroundings. African Penguins are an endangered species, with less than 25,000 pairs remaining the wild. The National Aviary's penguins are part of a breeding program to ensure the population of African Penguins. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
African Penguins
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 18:02:06-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the welcoming of a new addition on Thursday to their African penguin colony.

The new penguin chick, which has yet to be named as they test to determine its gender, hatched on Feb. 25 weighing 51 grams.

The zoo says the chick is currently spending time behind the scenes with its parents Ireland and Dassen.

"Each new addition plays an important role in the conservation of this endangered species," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The Tulsa Zoo is a part of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan (SSP). Fifty-two AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the U.S. and Canada care for more than 1,100 African Penguins.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7