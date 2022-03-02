Tulsa Zoo welcomes newborn African penguin

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the welcoming of a new addition on Thursday to their African penguin colony.

The new penguin chick, which has yet to be named as they test to determine its gender, hatched on Feb. 25 weighing 51 grams.

The zoo says the chick is currently spending time behind the scenes with its parents Ireland and Dassen.

"Each new addition plays an important role in the conservation of this endangered species," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The Tulsa Zoo is a part of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan (SSP). Fifty-two AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the U.S. and Canada care for more than 1,100 African Penguins.

