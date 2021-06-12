Tulsa Tough is back with the second day of racing underway

TULSA, Okla — Heat or not, day two of Tulsa Tough is underway throughout downtown Tulsa.

Huge crowds of spectators, racers flying by, and of course a lot of positive energy.

In 2020 the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 Tulsa Tough is back tougher and stronger than ever before.

A few bikers told 2 News the heat was a little overwhelming, but they kept powering through.

Saturday markes the second day of races and the first full day of festival madness.

Hundreds participated in the 100 mile race known as the Gran Fondo.

One rider traveled all the way from Seattle to participate in the big race on Saturday.

Grayson Hillard tells 2 News, “pretty good, you start out and you’re feeling pretty strong and then the heat starts to show up and it just really reminds you of why you love the sport and it kind of just makes you feel alive.”

The FC Tulsa Arts District Criterium Race also took place on Saturday and is expected to end around 8 p.m.

Racers took on an L-shaped course through the heart of Tulsa's historic Tulsa Arts District.

Mary Scribner, a spectator that is thrilled the event is back, says, “it feels like it’s just very special this year since we missed it last year, and this is actually one of the premier events I think in the country for cycling so it’s a great opportunity for people to come in see our city and for us also to be out here and cheer on the bikers.”

Following the end of the race will be the awards ceremony.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --