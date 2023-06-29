Tulsa police searching for missing 1 month old

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police is currently searching for 1 month old Adonai Rudy D’Wayne Shook.

Police say around 4pm Wednesday the Department of Human Services requested the assistance of the Tulsa Police Department near Pine and Memorial.

DHS was taking Adonai into custody from his parents, Father Richard Shook and Mother Tavoyia Gomez, according to TPD.

Police say Gomez and Shook fled the scene with the child prior to officers arrival. DHS reported Shook and Gomez were relapsing on Fentanyl and not cooperating with DHS safety plan.

Police say DHS obtained a court order taking the child into custody. This evening Gomez and Shook met with DHS but when they learned the child was going into custody a family member pushed the DHS worker out of the way allowing the parents to flee with the child.

TPD says mother and father’s eyes were glassy, unable to comprehend what was being said to him and slurring their words. Both parents were very fidgety and unable to sit still.

Police say when they left the scene they grazed the DHS worker with their car. They left the scene driving erratically inside a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. They were last seen driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with Cherokee Tag AC8368, according to TPD.

Police say the parents are persons of interest in an assault with a dangerous weapon. At this time no PC exists to make and arrest and investigators will follow up.

