Tulsa police investigating homicide near East Admiral Place

KJRH
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 07, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to the area of North 97th East Avenue and East Admiral Place for reports of a shooting just after 12:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials confirmed they are investigating the scene as a homicide.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

