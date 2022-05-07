Tulsa police investigating homicide near East Admiral Place

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to the area of North 97th East Avenue and East Admiral Place for reports of a shooting just after 12:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officials confirmed they are investigating the scene as a homicide.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter