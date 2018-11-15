Pedestrian critical after being hit by SUV in East Tulsa
9:00 PM, Nov 14, 2018
38 mins ago
Share Article
Tulsa police say a person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash on Wednesday night.
The incident took place after 8 p.m. on 41st Street east of Garnett Road. Officers say a man trying to cross the road was hit by a sport utility vehicle in a poorly lit area.
"You can see how dark it is, and before he was able to cross the road, the car came by and struck him," TPD Cpl. Bruce Alexander said. "He was wearing all dark clothing in a dark part of the area up there."
A traffic investigator is documenting the scene. The roadway at 41st Street was closed from Garnett to approximately 120th East Ave until about 10:15 p.m.