Tulsa Police attend National Peace Officer's Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tens of thousands of officers gathered in Washington D.C. on Monday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the Tulsa police Department attended the many activities such as the candlelight vigil including Police Chief Wendell Franklin and his wife Arquicia.

Monday's national peace officers memorial service was held before the U.S. capitol for the 446 officers lost in the line of duty this past year.

Also representing Tulsa was Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen and 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Karen Larsen was also in attendance.

Lt. Todd Tayloy, Officer Michelle Sanchez and the TPD honor guard were there to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

